New dates announced for North Carolina absentee ballot

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower-court ruling that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name must be taken off state ballots for the Nov. 5 presidential election.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced new dates on when absentee ballots will be mailed to voters.

The board said North Carolina will send out absentee ballots to military and overseas citizens by Sept. 20. Other absentee ballots will be sent by Sept. 24 to voters who requested ballots by mail, including those who use the Visually Impaired Portal (VIP) to request and return their ballots.

The board said ballots were set to begin distribution on Sept. 6 before the NC Court of Appeals ordered the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name from state ballots.

Election officials are urging voters who want to vote by mail to request their ballot as soon as possible, so it can be completed and returned to the voter's county board of elections by election day.

The deadline for absentee requests is October 29.

Featured video is from a previous report