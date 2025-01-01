First babies born in central North Carolina in 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- What better way to ring in the new year than with new life? Below are some of the first babies born in central North Carolina in 2025.

WakeMed Raleigh

Just seven minutes after the acorn dropped in Raleigh, the Wintermeier family welcomed a healthy baby girl.

The happy parents named her Zoe and could not have chosen a happier way to start the new year.

Baby Zoe arrived at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

Womack Army Medical Center

The first baby born on Fort Liberty in 2025 was Lucas Rader. Lucas arrived at 12:35 a.m. to parents Steven and Angelica.

Womack Army Medical Center's Hospital Commander Colonel Stephanie Mont (left) presents Angelica and Steven Rader a gift basket filled with necessities for their newborn baby.

Then at 4:55 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. twin girls were born to Trevor and Kayla Owen. The first sister's name is Emerson Blake Owen.

Womack Army Medical Center's Hospital Commander Colonel Stephanie Mont (right) presents Kayla and Trevor Owen a gift basket filled with necessities for their newborn baby.

Womack Army Medical Center Commanding Officer Colonel Stephanie Mont presented both families with gift baskets donated by Fort Liberty AAFES.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

A precious 5 pound, 14 ounce girl named Amelia Autumn Winston arrived at 2:20 a.m.

Kathrine Teets, embraced by Ayden Winston, holds newborn daughter Amelia Autumn Winston.

Amelia is the daughter of Kathrine Teets and Ayden Winston of Stedman. The family received a gift basket donated by The Magnolia Gift Shoppe and a special onesie provided by Carolina Specialties and Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation.