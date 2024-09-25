Carolina Panthers place Adam Thielen on IR with severe hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers placed Adam Thielen on injured reserve Tuesday with a severe hamstring injury, meaning the 34-year-old wide receiver will miss at least the next four games.

Safety Jordan Fuller, who has started all three games this season, was also placed on injured reserve with a groin injury suffered Sunday.

Thielen suffered the injury on a 31-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Andy Dalton with 44 seconds remaining in the first half of the Panthers'36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiderson Sunday.

It was Dalton's first game after replacing Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, and first win for first-year head coach Dave Canales.

Carolina signed Thielen to a three-year, $25 million deal before the 2023 season. He led the team with 103 receptions for 1,014 yards in his first season after leaving the Minnesota Vikings. He had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this season.

Thielen's absence means 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, who has eight catches for 77 yards, and 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, who has six receptions for 59 yards, will move up on the depth chart for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) at Bank of America Stadium.

Fuller, who has 15 tackles this season, came to Carolina from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason. He is expected to be replaced by veteran Nick Scott.

In other moves, the Panthers waived tight endMessiah Swinsonand promoted undrafted wide receiver Jalen Cokerand safetiesDemani Richardson and Russ Yeastfrom the practice squad to the 53-man roster.