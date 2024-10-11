Carolina Hurricanes face Tampa Bay Lightning in season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a big night for the Carolina Hurricanes at the newly-named Lenovo Center as the teams start their 27th season in North Carolina.

Canes are facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 7 p.m. The two teams were supposed to play again Saturday in Florida, but Hurricane Milton postponed that game. Carolina has been sharing their practice facility after the Lightning left Florida early to avoid the storm.

Canes will play two games at home before going on the road during the state fair.

The team hopes to clinch another Stanley Cup this season following last year's second-round playoff defeat.

Doors open one hour before puck drop, and all tickets should be shown on your mobile device.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE

Hurricanes -133, Lightning +112; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE

The Carolina Hurricanes start the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Carolina had a 52-23-7 record overall and a 31-11-5 record at home last season. The Hurricanes averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season and converted on 26.9% (67 total power-play goals).

Tampa Bay had a 45-29-8 record overall and a 20-20-4 record on the road last season. The Lightning scored 288 goals while allowing 267 for a +21 goal differential last season.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

ESPN contributed to this report.