Carolina Hurricanes make it eight straight with 5-1 win over Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win.

Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, and Jalen Chatfield had three assists. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 35 shots.

Blake Lizotte scored for Pittsburgh and Alex Nedeljkovic had 14 saves. The Penguins lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).

The Hurricanes needed just 52 seconds to get on the scoreboard with Martinook tipping in a pass by Jordan Staal. Two of Carolina's first three shots got past Nedeljkovic, who spent his first four NHL seasons with Carolina.

Roslovic scored at 8:47 in the first period and then again at 9:27 in the second to put the Hurricanes up 3-0.

Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Roslovic (96) celebrates with Dmitry Orlov, left, Andrei Svechnikov, second left, and Sebastian Aho during game in Raleigh on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

Takeaways

Hurricanes:After going 4-0-0 on their October road trip, they won four straight at home. They added four new forwards to their regular lineup and lost two key defensemen (Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei) in free agency but haven't missed a beat in a 10-2-0 start to the season.

Penguins: It was 5-0 in the third period before the Penguins showed any real signs of scoring life. The power play, which has been a bright spot in a slow start to the season, went 0 for 4. On the bright side, Lizotte's goal at 5:08 of the third was the fourth-line center's second in three games.

Key Moment

Kochetkov allowed four goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's win over Philadelphia. He was much sharper in his fifth straight start on Thursday, especially on a 4-minute penalty kill after Jesperi Kotkaniemi was called for high-sticking.

Key Stat

Roslovic has a team-best nine goals through 12 games. He had nine in 59 games with two different teams last season.

Up Next

The Hurricanes visit Colorado on Saturday.