Hurricanes take on the Ottawa Senators, look to continue home win streak

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ottawa Senators (8-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (11-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Carolina is 5-1-0 in home games and 11-4 overall. The Hurricanes have an 11-2-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa has a 3-5-0 record in road games and an 8-7-1 record overall. The Senators have an 8-2-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet on Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho has three goals and 11 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has over the past 10 games.

Senators: Brady Tkachuk has nine goals and eight assists for the Senators. Tyler Kleven has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

