Hurricanes take ice in Washington with chance to close out series

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes visit Washington on Thursday night with a chance to eliminate the Capitals and win their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

The Hurricanes hold a commanding 3-1 series lead on the Caps. That's cause for optimism because the Canes are 8-0 in a best-of-seven series in which they held a 3-1 lead.

In Stanley Cup playoff history, teams that hold a 3-1 lead have gone on to advance 91% of the time.

The Hurricanes blew past Washington 5-2 on Monday night in Raleigh, getting two late goals after the Capitals had pulled within one.

"At this time of year, it's about results. I like where we're at, that's for sure," Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the Game 4 victory.

Carolina's Frederik Andersen had a 21-save shutout in Game 3, then didn't allow a goal until the third period of Game 4. His shutout streak ended at 123:24, which was the fifth longest in Whalers/Hurricanes franchise history.

Seth Jarvis' goal to make it 2-0 Hurricanes in Game 4 was the 16th of his postseason career, the most in franchise history for a player before his 24th birthday.

Alex Ovechkin has been somewhat quiet this round for Washington, but his power-play goal in Game 4 earned him higher positioning on two all-time lists. He now has 77 career postseason goals, putting him 12th all-time (breaking a tie with Mario Lemieux), and his 31 career power-play goals are now alone in fifth place all-time (breaking a tie with Nicklas Lidstrom and Joe Pavelski).

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Thursday.

ESPN contributed to this report.

