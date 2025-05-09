Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2: Hurricanes fall 3-1 to Capitals in Game 2; series shifts to Raleigh

Fans flocked to Carolina Ale House in Cary to watch the Canes take down the Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 on Monday night.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes fell 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their second-round NHL playoff series on Thursday night, leaving the series even.

After a scoreless first period, the Capitals found the net in the second and then added a third-period goal to go up 2-0. But the Hurricanes weren't done, getting a score from defenseman Shayne

Gostisbehere to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 9:26 of the final period on a power play.

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho assisted on the score.

The Capitals scored an empty-net goal with 59 seconds left to seal the deal.

Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere battles for the puck with Capitals center Lars Eller on Thursday in Washington. Nick Wass

It was another tight, tense game following the Hurricanes' 2-1 overtime win Tuesday in Game 1.

The series shifts to Raleigh for games 3 and 4 of the series on Saturday and Monday.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

Here's the schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2:

Game 1

Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.

Game 2

Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.

Game 3

Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m.

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.

Game 4

Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.

(Potential) Game 5

Thursday, May 15 at TBD

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or TVAS

(Potential) Game 6

Saturday, May 17 at TBD

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

(Potential) Game 7

Monday, May 19 at TBD

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS