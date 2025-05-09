Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2: Hurricanes fall 3-1 to Capitals in Game 2; series shifts to Raleigh

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes fell 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their second-round NHL playoff series on Thursday night, leaving the series even.
After a scoreless first period, the Capitals found the net in the second and then added a third-period goal to go up 2-0. But the Hurricanes weren't done, getting a score from defenseman Shayne
Gostisbehere to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 9:26 of the final period on a power play.
Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho assisted on the score.
The Capitals scored an empty-net goal with 59 seconds left to seal the deal.
It was another tight, tense game following the Hurricanes' 2-1 overtime win Tuesday in Game 1.
The series shifts to Raleigh for games 3 and 4 of the series on Saturday and Monday.
Here's the schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2:
Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.
Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.
Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m.
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.
Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.
Thursday, May 15 at TBD
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or TVAS
Saturday, May 17 at TBD
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
Monday, May 19 at TBD
Washington
Capital One Arena
You can watch on ESPN or TVAS