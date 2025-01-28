No. 2 Duke holds off upset-minded NC State 74-64

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 2 ranked Duke found itself in unexpected territory after one half Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium - trailing struggling NC State at halftime.

But the Blue Devils came out with new purpose in the opening minutes of the second half to seize control of the game and hold on for a 74-64 win.

Star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 23 of his 28 points after halftime to ensure Duke avoided the massive upset.

Fellow rookie Kon Knueppel had 19 points for the Blue Devils who have won 14 straight games, best in the nation

But they had to fight the entire way to get there.

The Wolfpack played its best half of basketball this season in the first half, holding a double-digit lead on more than one occasion before taking a 37-33 lead into the locker room.

But as was the case in Atlantic Coast Conference losses to Virginia and Virginia Tech, NC State couldn't sustain the effort in the second half.

NC State's Jayden Taylor leads a fast break ahead of Duke's Kon Knueppel on Monday night in Durham. Ben McKeown

Dontrez Styles scored 18 points for the Wolfpack, which shot just 32% after halftime but matched its season-high with 10 3-pointers.

Marcus Hill, the Wolfpack's leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, finished with four on 1-for-10 shooting. His lone basket came on a whistle-drawing layup at the 4:40 mark.

The Pack kept the game uncomfortably close for the home crowd, but Flagg took over down the stretch, hitting shots, dishing assists, drawing fouls, and generally willing the Blue Devils to victory.

Flagg added seven rebounds and three assists. Duke ran off 19 consecutive points spanning halftime, first with the final seven points of the first half and then the first 12 of the second. Flagg scored eight in that run, which erased Duke's big first-half deficit.

The Blue Devils (18-2) remained perfect in the ACC, winning their 10th league game. They also stayed unblemished at home, winning their 12th of the season.

NC State fell to 9-11 overall, 2-7 in the ACC.

The game also had a pair of stoppages in the last 4 1/2 minutes for health reasons, first when Duke freshman center Khaman Maluach vomited on the baseline during play and then when one of the "Cameron Crazies" fans apparently fainted and had to be carried out of the bleachers.

Both teams play again Saturday. NC State hosts Clemson, while Duke hosts rival North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed.