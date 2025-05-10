NC bill aims to protect coastal homes from shoreline erosion

Since 2020, 11 houses in North Carolina's Outer Banks have collapsed into the ocean.

Since 2020, 11 houses in North Carolina's Outer Banks have collapsed into the ocean.

Since 2020, 11 houses in North Carolina's Outer Banks have collapsed into the ocean.

Since 2020, 11 houses in North Carolina's Outer Banks have collapsed into the ocean.

RODANTHE, NC (WTVD) -- A bill to assist homeowners of threatened oceanfront structures may soon be introduced.

Shoreline erosion, a growing concern for coastal homeowners, is not covered by standard homeowners' insurance, and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) only covers flood damage. Currently, NFIP payouts are only made after a home is destroyed, leading many homeowners to wait until collapse.

Congressman Greg Murphy recently introduced the bipartisan bill, Preventing Environmental Hazards Act. According to a press release, the legislation would:



Authorize NFIP payouts for structures condemned due to chronic erosion or unusual flooding.

Allow advance payouts for demolition or relocation: up to 40% of the home's value up to $250,000.

Limit payouts to 40% if owners neglect to act before a collapse.

Reduce confusion in attributing damage to specific floods.

Encourage proactive demolition or relocation to prevent collapses and reduce cleanup costs and environmental hazards.

The press release states that "existing mitigation programs to address threatened homes are slow and inaccessible to homeowners."

Since 2020, 11 houses in North Carolina's Outer Banks have collapsed into the ocean.

Debris and pollutants from these collapses cause public health, safety, and environmental issues, often leading to costly hazardous cleanups. In many cases, debris washes under the sand and remains undiscovered for months or even years.