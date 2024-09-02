J'Mari Taylor's 3 touchdowns help NCCU beat Alabama State 31-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WTVD) -- J'Mari Taylor rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for a score as North Carolina Central waited out a lengthy halftime thunderstorm before dispatching Alabama State 31-24 in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

North Carolina Central (1-0) took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 11 plays with Taylor running it in from a yard out for a 7-0 lead. Walker Harris completed all five of his passes for 55 yards on the drive.

Harris connected on his first seven passes and a 34-yard completion to Joaquin Davis gave the Eagles a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Taylor ran it in on the next play for a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter. Kole Jones picked off a Jonah O'Brien pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 just 53 seconds later.

NCCU tight end Miles Campbell (18) and linebacker Albert Redd (44) celebrate with other Eagles after defeating Alabama State in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday. Rebecca Blackwell

AJ Gates Jr. took the ensuing kickoff and raced 82 yards for a touchdown to get Alabama State (0-1) on the scoreboard.

The Hornets pulled within 21-14 at halftime when Andrew Body finished off a 10-play, 96-yard drive with a 38-yard touchdown run on second-and-18.

Kamari Houze blocked a punt and the Eagles recovered it on the Hornets' 25-yard line. Six plays later Harris hit Taylor for a 14-yard touchdown and a 31-17 lead with 8:40 left to play.

Keane Lewis blocked a punt and the Hornets jumped on it at the Eagles' 35. Body raced 39 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-14 to get Alabama State within seven with 3:33 to go.

The Hornets got the ball back with 1:39 remaining, but D.J. Estes picked off O'Brien at midfield to seal the victory.

Harris finished with 119 yards through the air after misfiring on 9 of his final 11 passes.

Body carried 15 times for 135 yards.

It was the first meeting on the football field between the two schools.

The Eagles host Elon next Saturday at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium for their home opener. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+

The Associated Press contributed.