North Carolina Central student dies from injuries following car crash

Terrance Howard's journey to NC Central was supposed to be a new start. After spending a season as a walk-on with powerhouse Alabama, he was looking to make an impact for the Eagles this season.

Terrance Howard's journey to NC Central was supposed to be a new start. After spending a season as a walk-on with powerhouse Alabama, he was looking to make an impact for the Eagles this season.

Terrance Howard's journey to NC Central was supposed to be a new start. After spending a season as a walk-on with powerhouse Alabama, he was looking to make an impact for the Eagles this season.

Terrance Howard's journey to NC Central was supposed to be a new start. After spending a season as a walk-on with powerhouse Alabama, he was looking to make an impact for the Eagles this season.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NC Central student who was planning to play for the school's football team has died following a car crash last month.

19-year-old Terrance Howard enrolled in summer classes, and was driving to Durham when he was involved in a car crash outside Salisbury. When he got out of his car to check on others, he was struck by another vehicle. After 10 days in a medically induced coma, Howard passed away in the hospital on July 30.

"It just seems incomprehensible," said Rick LaFavers, Howard's football coach at Ridge Point High in Missouri City, Texas.

In an interview with ABC 13 in Houston, LaFavers recalled his competitive spirit.

"I just remember his smile. He came in my office in May when he came back, and he came in the coach's office and went and talked to the team," said LaFavers.

That drive ultimately led him to walk on at the University of Alabama last season, where he spent a year with the SEC champions. Sunday afternoon, head coach Kalen DeBoer began his press conference by acknowledging Howard's passing.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh husband and father in need of life-saving kidney transplant: 'I'm going to find my angel'

"He's got some guys that are here on this team who were close to him and also thinking about him. Just want to send prayers and thoughts up to his family," said DeBoer.

Howard was also highly regarded for his skills as a track & field athlete. In a statement, Cheryl Thompson-Harris, his coach with Mainland Jaguars Track Club, wrote:

Terrance was a very special kid. He was a member of the Mainland Jaguars Track since the age of 11 years old. His dad coached with us a many years. He was a great teammate, athlete, and all-around great young man. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wonderful family. Terrance will be truly missed.

Howard announced his commitment to NC Central in May, sharing three pictures of him wearing Eagles jerseys as part of his post on X.

Rick LaFavers

Many have shared condolences on social media, including NC Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton, who wrote: "May God provide comfort and healing to this family."

ABC11 has reached out to NC Central and NC Central's football program for comment but has not heard back at this time.