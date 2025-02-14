North Carolina Central University shows fastest-growing enrollment among all state schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University's enrollment is soaring yet again.

The university shared Friday that it saw nearly a 14% increase in enrollment this spring semester compared to the 2024 spring semester.

It's the largest increase among the 17 University of North Carolina System schools.

"NCCU's brand is just resonating in the market where students are looking for institutions like ours," said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Ontario. S. Wooden, Ph.D.

This isn't the first enrollment jump the school has seen recently. NCCU saw a 7.71% increase for the upcoming fall semester compared to fall 2024.

There are 8,065 students enrolled at NCCU.

