NC Central students create mentorship program to help make difference in the community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- KJ Chadwick and Neiman Snead are both juniors at North Carolina Central University in Durham.

They met during their freshmen year volunteering with the 5K Foundation, a group that helps create supportive environments, like its free athletic program.

"We started to get to know the kids pretty well. We were taking them home, well acquainted with the kids, kind of started to try to pick their brain and see where they were at," said Snead.

The friends were inspired to create Chadwick and Chandler, a mentorship program that partners with the 5K Foundation.

"We love to see the kids as much as possible, to be a positive influence, it makes a difference," said Snead.

With their vision to make be a positive influence, they both shared their disappointment to hear about the murder of 15-year-old and the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection to the crime.

"I think it's very unfortunate. I hate to hear it," said Snead.

Snead and Chadwick believe mentorship can help. From weekly homework help, basketball games, to college tours, all 20 kids in the program have their own co-ed that consistently shows up. And they've seen a change in their students.

"I've seen this person grow. I've been there for every step of the way....Them being able to not feel like they have to rely on me as well. They can go out and make decisions for themselves, but they know...we set the baseline, we set the precedent for what it's supposed to be, how you're supposed to carry yourself," said Chadwick.

For these young men, the mission is to leave a lasting impression.

"Coming to this area wasn't a four year decision. It was a 40 year decision. We want to leave the community in a better place than we found," said Chadwick.