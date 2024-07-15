NC delegate impressed by security at Republican National Convention: 'It's all locked down'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina GOP leader said about 300 people from the state went to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention; 50 people from Wake County alone.

Delegate Donna Williams and her guest told ABC11 that security was extremely tight at the convention. The convention started just days after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

"It's all locked down," Williams said.

"Police are everywhere," said Western Wake Republican Club President Sandy Fortenberry. "Security is very good around here."

The Secret Service coordinator for the RNC said the agency made no changes to its security plan in the wake of the assassination attempt. Instead, the high level of security was already in place for the event.

Williams, who is the Wake County Republican Party Chair, has confidence in the security plan and appreciates the heavy law enforcement presence she's seeing in Downtown Milwaukee.

"I am very thankful that they're all here and they are to keep everybody safe," said Williams.

Republicans said it has been a rollercoaster of emotions over the last 48 hours. They were excited leading up to the convention, but then Saturday's shooting left them shocked and heartbroken.

"It's been a long time, thank God, since there's been something like this happen," said Williams. "Because of that, this convention, the energy level, the commitment to help that man get elected will be even greater."

Williams and Fortenberry expect Trump's return to the stage to be electrifying.

"It's going to be off the charts. It's going to be wild," said Fortenberry.

They hope he expresses unwavering commitment and determination.

"That he's the right man for the job. He's the right man, not just for our country, the world. We're in a very dangerous place right now," said Williams.