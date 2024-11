NCDOT prepares for winter weather conditions in the coming months

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bitter cold hasn't really arrived in the Triangle, but it's just a matter of time before conditions will start to change.

North Carolina Department of Transportation is making sure they won't get left out in the snow if anything comes our way this year.

Workers spent the day before Thanksgiving testing out salt trucks to make sure everything was operational.

It's been two years since there has been measurable snowfall in Wake County.