Wake County school board to make final vote on reassignment plan, parents voice concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is the final vote on Wake County Public Schools reassignment plan, impacting thousands of kids in the county.

It's an effort to address overcrowded classrooms and the growing population.

In recent weeks, parents have voiced concerns about how the new plan disrupts their families and communities. Some children would end up on different academic calendars

The school reassignment plan is 126 pages long, outlining the changes on the way to multiple schools, but the most impact is seen at the elementary school level. Classroom sizes are capped, and schools are overcrowded in all 26 schools across all grade levels will see changes.

The district has been building more schools to handle the influx. Four new facilities will be opening next academic year, and students will be assigned to them as part of the plan.

One parent, Jason Schreuder, has three young children who will switch back and forth between year-round and traditional calendar year schedules at different times if his family is not granted an exception.

"We'll be on multiple, multiple calendars and we're going to have to juggle that with two working parents, and it's going to be a nightmare," he said.

Another parent in a similar situation, Bailey Butler told ABC11: "We've worked so hard to build that community consistency, that network of parenthood, it would just be devastating."

The board will present the final plan during a work session at 2:30 p.m. and will vote on it at 5:30 p.m. during their scheduled meeting.

