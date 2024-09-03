WCPSS adding 4 new south Wake schools in latest enrollment plan

The move is in response to rapid growth in the southern part of Wake County.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amid rapid growth in the southern part of Wake County, the Wake County Public School System announced its plans for enrollment starting in the 2025-26 school year.

The plan includes four new schools, which are under construction: Three elementary schools -- Pleasant Plains Elementary in Apex, Rex Road Elementary in Holly Springs, and Bowling Road Elementary in Fuquay-Varina-- and a new high school -- Felton Grove High School in Apex.

Seth Sinclair, who has lived in Apex for a decade, is one of many deciding to raise his family here.

"Apex has needed more schools since the day I arrived here over 10 years ago, so hopefully they continue to build more of them," he said.

With his daughter in elementary school and son in middle school, Sinclair has already dealt with enrollment caps, changes in schedule, and having to travel far to get to school.

"I just would like to see more consistency. Like I said, my son's going, you know, he has to ride the bus for over half an hour," he said.

For Gabrielle Summers from Utah who just moved here, she's excited her daughters might finally be able to go to the same school as their neighbors and church members, instead of being bused to one slightly further away.

"We come from an area where the whole neighborhood went to the same school so we were able to walk to school together and hang out together and they knew everyone," Summers said.

WCPSS has posted the proposed enrollment changes on its website.

It has launched an interactive tool where you can enter your address and find your current elementary, middle, and high school districts, and your new ones under the new plan. Keep in mind even if you don't live near the newly created schools, it can have a ripple effect on the surrounding schools.

