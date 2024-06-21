North Carolina Gov. Cooper marks second anniversary of Dobbs decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper marked the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision during a press conference on Friday in Raleigh.

That decision, which overturned Roe v Wade, protected a woman's constitutional right to an abortion for almost 50 years.

"I've heard from women who remember the horrible times before Roe and are heartbroken that women again face the risk of serious injury or death," Cooper said. "Try to get health care. I've had young women share with me that they're afraid about what this means for their futures. And for their freedoms."

The governor and North Carolina US representatives highlighted how supreme court justices appointed by former President Trump are responsible for the extreme abortion bans recently enacted throughout the country, including North Carolina's Senate Bill 20, which banned abortion after 12 weeks.