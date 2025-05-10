UNC-Chapel Hill graduates talk future plans amid uncertain job market

As hundreds of graduates prepare to cross the stage at UNC, students take a moment to think about what comes next.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of Tar Heels are graduating this weekend, excited to enter the job market despite uncertain times.

Unemployment for recent graduates is at almost 6%, the highest its been since 2021. An even bigger number of 41% is considered unemployed or taking jobs outside their field of study.

ABC11 talked with four graduating students on UNC's campus about their next moves.

Brayden was an economics major as an undergrad. He said he got an offer to work at a tech company in Charlotte and his networking paid off.

"I interned for them last summer and ended up getting the offer to come back," he said, "so, it was nice to have that going into senior year."

Vahan from Durham also studied economics. He is going back to school in Texas, hoping a graduate degree will pay off in the long run.

"I think it will stabilize everything for me," Vahan said. "I think everyone is very excited to see what's next for them, the next chapter in their lives after Carolina."

Eyewitness News also talked with grad students who will be walking across the stage soon.

Emily, who will receive her Doctor of Pharmacy degree, said she is staying local. She will complete her residency right across the street at UNC Medical.

"It's kind of a mix of everything," Emily said. "It's going to be another 1 to 2 years and then after that I'm fully gonna be a pharmacist who's able to work clinically in a hospital."

And Juliet, who also received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree, is shipping up to Boston. She said while it's a higher cost of living, it's a bigger pay off.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds for me in terms of becoming a clinician," she shared, "and pursuing a lot more after school because education doesn't stop after school."

UNC's main commencement ceremony is Saturday at 7 p.m., just like NC Central's. Duke's commencement is on Sunday at 9 a.m.