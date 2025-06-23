North Carolina lawmakers share reactions following US strike on Iran

A day after the United States launched missile strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, North Carolina lawmakers are sharing their reactions.

"Clearly, Iran should never have a nuclear weapon. However, it is Congress's responsibility to declare war. And I have been calling since last week for a high-level briefing of members of Congress for the Trump administration to explain to us exactly what's going on and what they were going to do. Instead, they deceived the American public and they didn't comply with the law or the Constitution," said Congresswoman Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents the state's 2nd District.

The strikes saw the United States utilize B-2 bombers to drop "bunker-buster" bombs on three sites: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Ross believes the President overstepped his authority in ordering the strikes, which a senior administration official tells ABC News he told Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to carry out on Saturday.

"It is very dangerous. It is unconstitutional. And frankly, it is unprecedented," said Ross.

Congresswoman Valerie Foushee, a Democrat who represents the state's 4th District, echoed Ross' concern in a statement:

"Trump's strikes in Iran without Congressional authorization is deeply irresponsible and unconstitutional. This escalation places our troops and diplomatic personnel in immediate and unnecessary danger, and risks implicating our nation in a potentially disastrous war.

"The President has severely overstepped his power by bypassing Congress, drawing our nation dangerously close to yet another war in the Middle East. Reckless military action taken without consultation or the proper authorization endangers both our national security and the lives of our brave servicemembers.

"Let me be clear: urgent de-escalation of this conflict is needed to save lives. We must act swiftly to reduce tensions and pursue a diplomatic path forward."

Ross expressed concern over a potential response from Iran.

"This regime is the most dangerous regime because they are back on their heels. They are angry. They have sworn that they want to destroy Israel and the United States. And now they are desperate, which means they could do anything, anything to our troops in the region, anything to our allies," said Ross.

Congressman Don Davis, a Democrat and Air Force veteran who represents the state's 1st District, released a statement on X:

Iran is the world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism and must be prevented from developing nuclear weapons. A nuclear-armed Iran poses a dire threat not only to the United States but also to our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel, and the entire international community. We must not underestimate the danger Iran presents.

Congressman Mark Harris, a Republican who represents the 8th District, defended the President's decision-making.

"I believe the president is the Commander-in-Chief. I believe that this was a one-off strike. I think he made that perfectly clear. He's not calling for boots on the ground," said Harris.

He cited Iran's history in the region, including its role in backing proxy attacks.

"The president gave (Iran) a 60-day window to come to the table and talk, and they just continue to stonewall. And that seems to be their mode of operation is to put off and put off and put off while all the time getting closer and closer to being able to put a warhead, a nuclear warhead, on one of those missiles and fire it. I think the president recognizes that we had to do it," said Harris.

Rep. Greg Murphy released a statement on X, writing:

The Islamic Republic of Iran and its terroristic mullahs have been a threat to peace in the Middle East, the United States, and the global community for decades. An Iran with a nuclear bomb gives birth to a world in jeopardy of cataclysmic destruction. President Trump worked to negotiate with the regime in good faith, however Ali Khamenei overplayed his hand and now must pay the price. May God protect the innocent lives at stake and the United States and Israel's righteous efforts to put an end to the grievous bloodshed carried out by Iran and its jihadi proxies. God bless our servicemen safely on their way home tonight.

He further backed Trump's decision in an exchange with fellow Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who had responded to the President's announcement of the strike by writing on X: "This is not Constitutional."

Congressman Chuck Edwards, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th District, wrote on X:

In the wake of today's strike on Iran, our unwavering support is with the brave men and women of our armed forces. They put their lives on the line not for recognition or reward, but out of a deep sense of duty to protect our nation and uphold peace and security around the world.

Congressman Richard Hudson, who represents the state's 9th District and serves as the Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, wrote on X:

President Donald Trump has been consistent and resolute that Iran- the world's leading sponsor of terrorism- will not be allowed to build a nuclear weapons capability. He negotiated in good faith and offered Iran peace in exchange for ending their nuclear ambition. Iran did not take President Trump seriously and they have learned tonight that was a mistake. It would be another mistake for Iran to retaliate against Americans anywhere in the world. I support President Trump, I stand with Israel and I pray for the safety of our brave men and women in uniform around the world. America leads with resolve, and the world is safer when we do.

Congressman David Rouzer, a Republican who represents the state's 7th District, shared a screenshot of the President's announcement on Truth Social of the strikes, writing on X:

I commend President Trump for taking decisive and resolute action to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities. Regardless of any Iranian response which may occur, the President and those in our great military responsible for successfully carrying out this difficult mission have provided a meaningful opportunity for lasting peace in the Middle East and safety to the United States and our allies.

Congressman Addison McDowell, a Republican who represents the state's 6th District, also shared a screenshot of the President's announcement on Truth Social of the strikes, writing on X:

President Trump protects America and our interests: A nuclear Iran was never an option. God bless America and the brave men and women who serve our nation.

Congressman Brad Knott, a Republican who represents the state's 13th District, wrote on X:

Our prayers and gratitude are with the United States Armed Forces. My plea for the nation of Iran remains the same: now is the time to reorient and work for peace. The condition has been clear for decades under presidents of both parties: there cannot be a nuclear-armed Iran. Our President means what he says and has worked tirelessly to secure peace with Iran. Across America, now is the time to put politics aside and unite on a bipartisan basis in support of the President as commander-in-chief of our armed services. President Trump has now given Iran's regime an opportunity to turn the page, end its nuclear ambitions, and instead embrace peace and prosperity for the people of Iran.

Congressman Tim Moore, a Republican who represents the state's 14th District, wrote on X:

Iran's radical regime is a threat to freedom everywhere and has spent decades spreading terror across the globe. President Trump made clear that any attack on Americans or our allies would be met with overwhelming force. May God bless and protect our troops as we confront the evil of Iran and its terrorist proxies.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis wrote on X:

This was the right decision by @POTUS. We cannot allow Iran to build nuclear weapons. God Bless our brave servicemembers who supported and executed this mission.

Republican Senator Ted Budd wrote on X:

Tonight, the United States dealt a decisive blow to Iran's nuclear program. The U.S. military alone had the capability to destroy these facilities deep underground, and I commend President Trump for standing with our Israeli allies in their efforts to end the threat of a nuclear Iran once and for all. May God bless and protect our troops, who continue to keep us safe around the world.

Nationally, lawmakers have shared a range of reactions to the strikes.

During his address Saturday night, President Trump addressed the impact of the strikes.

"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," said Trump.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also used the term "obliterated" in describing Iran's nuclear ambitions during a press conference at the Pentagon Sunday morning.

However, other officials have used different language, including General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who also spoke at Sunday's press conference.

"I know that battle damage is of great interest. Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," Caine said.

Former CIA officer, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East and ABC News contributor Michael "Mick" Mulroy estimates that the U.S. military operation "likely set back the Iranian nuclear weapons program 2-5 years," based on the type and amount of munitions used, but told ABC News that the full battle damage assessment will give a more accurate determination.

"(The) President made it clear he's not about creating war. He's about ending wars, and he wants to see peace in that region. There wasn't ever going to be peace as long as there was the threat of a nuclear Iran, and we hope that's been removed now," said Harris.

Ross is calling for more communication prior to any further decisions.

"Two things must happen immediately. Number one, we must have a confidential, high-level security briefing because any further action requires Congress to take action. And number two, and this is something I am hopeful for, but I'm not holding my breath, we need to have bipartisan cooperation in looking at what this Congress will authorize going forward," said Ross.

ABC News contributed to this report.