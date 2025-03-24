North Carolina man shoots at 3 Amazon trucks, crashes head-on into vehicle on NC 11 injuring 2

LENOIR COUNTY (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man is in critical condition after authorities said he shot at three Amazon delivery trucks and was involved in a head-on crash that critically injured two women.

Officials said Lonneil Cordarius Mason, 34, of Charlotte was driving a 2011 white BMW in the wrong direction in the southbound lane of N.C. 11 when he hit three vehicles. Mason hit one vehicle knocking the mirror off, a truck hauling mowers on a trailer, and hit another vehicle head-on.

Mason was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Two women inside the vehicle that was hit head-on were both taken to ECU Health in Greenville; one was transported by EastCare from UNC Lenoir Health in Kinston to Greenville. They are both listed in critical condition.

Before the crash, authorities said Mason shot into three Amazon delivery vans early Sunday morning.

One delivery van was shot through the passenger door by a .45 caliber pistol, while another traveled through the back of the van and through several packages with an AR-15 pistol.

The third Amazon van shooting happened on the driver's side. Authorities said none of the drivers were injured in the shootings.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office(LCSO) deputies said two pistols (the .45 caliber and the AR-15) were seized. There was also cocaine and Fentanyl located in Mason's and on his person.

Warrants are being obtained against Mason by the LCSO, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, and one possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance. Other charges may be pending with the LCSO and the SHP.

According to the sheriff's office, Mason was in prison from July 2009 until December 2020 after a conviction of second-degree murder and breaking and entering for a crime that occurred on June 28, 2007. He was also charged in April 2007 for discharging a weapon into occupied property and armed terror of the people, but those charges were eventually dropped.