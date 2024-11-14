North Carolina offers schools $1 million to help take students on field trips

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina public schools can seek financial assistance from the state to take students on field trips to state museums, aquariums, and historic sites through a $1 million pilot project unveiled on Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper's administration.

The Democratic governor and state Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson visited the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh to announce the " Learning Happens Here Field Trip Fund." K-12 schools can seek reimbursements for the cost of students visiting any of more than 100 locations managed by Wilson's department. That could include things like entry fees, transportation or meals.

Title I schools - those with high percentages of students from low-income families - will receive priority preference for the grants, which will be administered by the PBS North Carolina television network on behalf of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. A yet-determined amount of the $1 million also will be set aside for western North Carolina schools affected by Hurricane Helene's historic flooding.

Cooper and Wilson, who interacted with some third graders from a Raleigh school visiting a museum room, recalled the excitement of going on field trips as students and the lasting memories they provided.

"These moments can open the doors for kids to explore things they hadn't thought about before," Wilson said. "That could be the spark that sets that child on a course for the rest of their life."

Applications need to be submitted online at least eight weeks before the planned field trip. The pilot project money comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said.

State and local governments must obligate all their American Rescue Plan funds for specific projects by the end of this year or else return the rest to the U.S. Treasury.

