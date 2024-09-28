Triangle Parade of Homes kicks off showcasing over 200 homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle Parade of Homes returned to the Triangle on Saturday.

Builders in Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties will open doors to more than 200 homes in 165 communities over the next three weeks.

There are also homes outside of the Triangle in Sanford, Lillington, and Franklinton.

The Parade of Homes will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and again Oct. 4-6, and Oct. 11-13.

The event is free and open to the public.

Check out some of the homes being featured this year:

The Apex by New Home Inc. at 8704 Maxine Street in Willow Spring. The asking price is $675,000

The Craft and the Furious home is located at 117 Lochvinar Court in Cary. The asking price is $5,331,035.

The "Academy Heights" home featured by BQuest Homes is located at 117 Boyd St in Cary. The asking price is $1,630,000.

Raleigh Custom Homes is showcasing its "Put It All On Black" home on Reynolds Rd in Raleigh. The asking price is $5,350,000.

The Covington by Exeter Building Company can be found on Ridge Rd in Raleigh. The asking price is $2,999,000.