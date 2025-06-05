NC state leaders lay out preparedness plans at start of hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As clean-up efforts continue in the western part of the state from Hurricane Helene, and rebuilding is still going on stemming from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, state leaders are preparing for another hurricane season.

"We are as focused as ever on keeping you safe," said Gov. Josh Stein.

NOAA's National Weather Service is predicting above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year, forecasting 13 to 19 total named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes.

Stein expressed disappointment over federal cuts, which he believes could impact response efforts.

"Cuts to NOAA and FEMA are a manmade disaster. We need these critical agencies to help us anticipate and respond to natural disasters. A lack of forecasting and a lack of funding both harm public safety. So even as we advocate to protect NOAA and FEMA, we simply have to prepare for the very real possibility that these entities will be of diminished capacity," said Stein.

He believes further state support will be necessary, a point made as lawmakers on Jones Street are in the midst of budget negotiations.

"We will need more state funding, potentially hundreds of millions of dollars more, in our state's rainy day fund," said Stein.

State officials have incorporated lessons learned from prior storms into future planning efforts.

"We've restructured our cross-training program. We've restructured some of the exercises we're doing both internally, as well as with our state partners, to take a specific look into some of the areas and functional areas specifically that we know were a challenge during Helene, like critical infrastructure," said Director of Emergency Management William Ray.

Further, the Department of Transportation is looking into the placement of equipment ahead of storms and reviewing primary and secondary routes to ensure people can get out in case of a disaster.

"How can we bolster the flood gauges that we have across the state to make sure we're getting good data? How do we also maximize the alert warning systems associated with those gauges? From a redundant communication standpoint, how are we equipping local communities to make those decisions and have the technology that they need to quickly issue those orders," said Ray.

Stein noted the state is in the midst of floodplain mapping, adding that the inability of developers to access flood insurance is a market-driven function when they plan new communities.

"How water operates very differently in the topography of the mountains than it does here in central North Carolina or certainly in the east. I think those are all things (that) we're trying to take a look at now and provide the best information to our local communities as they look at some of these redevelopment decisions," said Ray.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson warned against the prevalence of scams, including those claiming to be from a charity or contractors pledging to do work.

"As a rule, do not provide full payment upfront if they're demanding full payment upfront. That should be a big red flag. If they're demanding payment in cryptocurrency, if they say, I'll only work for Bitcoin. That's a huge red flag," said Jackson.

When asked about whether he'd support a sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness, Stein expressed his interest, noting he'd be willing to engage the Legislature on the issue.

An internal review of FEMA last month found the agency was not prepared for the upcoming hurricane season, noting its "transition to a smaller footprint."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson pushed back on the claim, saying it was the unsubstantiated opinion of one official, asserting that FEMA is fully activated in preparation for the season.

"When federal resources aren't certain, personal and local preparedness becomes all the more important. And the more you prepare, the more first responders can focus on keeping other people safe," Stein said.