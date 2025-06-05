Durham City Council to discuss future of vacant police building

Re-development plans have gone nowhere fast and the current proposal remains in limbo.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hot piece of property could soon be up for grabs in downtown Durham.

The old Durham Police Department headquarters on West Chapel Hill Street has been abandoned for the past seven years.

Happening today, Durham City Council could provide some clarity on what's next.

National real estate investment and development company, The Peebles Corporation, has been in negotiations with the city over the property since 2024.

The company originally proposed a redevelopment plan that the city rejected.

In March, The Peebles Corporation came up with a new mixed-use development proposal that includes housing, office and retail space, and a hotel.

ABC11 spoke with Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton, who explained the city's priorities for the building.

"A multipurpose, multifaceted commercial and residential space that's active, that's open, that's vibrant, that pays homage to our history. I also wanted it to be something iconic that kind of defines Durham. If you saw a picture of it without seeing Durham under the bottom, every city, most major cities have that iconic kind of signature, something to that effect," Middleton said.

If this deal falls through, it would be the city's third attempt at redeveloping the property.

The council work session is set to start at 1 p.m.

