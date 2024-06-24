Novo Nordisk plans $4.1B investment to create new medicine manufacturing facility in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A company that makes medicines for chronic diseases announced it will be investing $4.1 billion to build a new facility in Clayton.

The company is called Novo Nordisk and it already has three manufacturing facilities in the Triangle -- one in Durham and two in Clayton.

The investment marks the largest single life science investment in North Carolina history. It tops the $1.8 billion investment announcement in 2016 from Novo Nordisk for one of its facilities in Clayton.

The medical company already employs more than 2,500 North Carolinians. This new facility in Clayton will create another 1,000 jobs. Plus, the construction phase of the project will create an estimated 2,000 contractor jobs.

The new facility will be 1.4 million square feet. It will be used to create and package medications for things like obesity and other chronic diseases. This new facility will be nearly four times as large as the original Clayton facility, which is located across the street.

Construction is already underway for the project. Novo Nordisk said it expects major phases of the construction to be completed between 2027 and 2029.

