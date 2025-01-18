Woman charged after superintendent found dead, body wrapped in garbage bags inside NYC apartment

NEW YORK CITY -- A woman has been charged in the death of a New York City superintendent reportedly killed while attempting to collect late rent.

Sandra Coto Navarro, 48, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of weapon in connection to the death. She had handcuffs around her wrists and a smirk on her face after being charged.

Neighbors at Navarro's Queens apartment building were stunned by the allegations she is now facing.

"She was always sweet honestly. She was very, very sweet. I'm just a little surprised by this whole thing," one neighbor said.

Authorities believe the superintendent, identified as 55-year-old Jose Portillo, was struck over the head and stabbed in the neck and leg.

Portillo's body was discovered in garbage bags and stuffed under a bed Wednesday.

Officials say Navarro and her husband owed about $24,000 in back rent and they had not paid in years.

Police say the super's employer sent him to the apartment to collect overdue rent. That employer called the police for a welfare check when he did not hear from the super.

Surveillance video reviewed by police showed Navarro's husband was at work all day. He got home 20 minutes before police arrived and told police the location of the victim's body. He will not be charged.

The medical examiner said Portillo's cause of death was homicidal violence.

People who live at the apartment building on 70th Avenue said he used to be the gardener and then became the super -- he was a friendly man who would stop to talk to people.

Many in the neighborhood said they knew him and relied on him for years.