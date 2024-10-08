Hundreds gather in Raleigh one year after attack in Israel to honor those killed, taken hostage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 700 people gathered Monday night in north Raleigh to commemorate one year since the deadly terror attacks in Israel. On that single day, Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostage.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh helped host the event held at the David R. Kahn Community Campus. There was heavy security and partnership with the Wake County Sheriff's Office as tensions around the conflict continue to escalate.

"There was life before October 7th and there's life after October 7th. It seems like a constant nightmare, a constant scare," said event organizer Naama Shaked. She said much of her family lives in Israel and she's constantly calling them to check in.

She said she doesn't think the average person understands what really happened in Israel one year ago, calling it a "holocaust in a single day".

The event held Monday night was filled with mixed emotions.

"I can't call it remembrance. I can't call it commemoration because it's still happening," Shaked said.

The same is true for Sagi Gabay, who was in Israel at the Nova Music Festival as Hamas launched its attack. Gabay said every day feels like Oct. 7 to him.

He traveled to Raleigh to speak at Monday's event, reliving every horrible detail exactly one year later.

He talked about being confused as the attack started and running to hide, not knowing if he'd survive. He said he feels a duty to share his story because so many others who were killed or are being held hostage cannot.

"This really gives me strength, and this is definitely part of my healing process, talking about it, to see people, it gives me strength more than I think it gives the people strength, so for me just very healing," Gabay said.

As prayers were read and candles were lit, Shaked said the event was designed to give people a chance to come together and support one another on this somber year mark.

"No matter what will happen, we won't break," Gabay said.

After Oct. 7, 2023, Israel launched a full-scale retaliation on Hamas. More than 40,000 people, largely including women and children, have been killed in Gaza. The Israeli government says that Hamas is embedded in the civilian population, and it has no choice but to launch these types of attacks.

Israel's response has garnered intense criticism with pro-Palestinian protests erupting across the United States.

In conversation with some of the attendees of Monday night's event, many said they aren't sure what the right solution might be moving forward to bring home hostages and end the conflict. As it continues to spread to countries such as Lebanon, the concern looms that the conflict will escalate further and more lives will continue to be taken.

