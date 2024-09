Officer, suspect injured in shooting during Charlotte traffic stop: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An officer and suspect were injured after a shooting during a traffic stop in Charlotte, police said.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nationsford Road and Arrowood.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Check back for updates.