Holly Springs family heads to Paris to cheer on son, a US Olympic diver: 'I'm so excited'

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Triangle family is preparing to head to Paris to cheer on their son at the Summer Olympics. Andrew Capobianco, a Holly Springs High School graduate, won silver in his diving competition at the Tokyo Games three years ago. And now he's in Paris hoping to bring home the gold.

"Yes we're ready," his mom, Darlene Capobianco, said outside the family's home in Holly Springs. We're all packed, all ready."

Mom and Dad were decked from head to toe in Team USA Diving gear -- ready to root for their son, the family Olympian.

Andrew arrived in Paris more than a week ago. ABC11 asked for an interview over Zoom, but Andrew's dad, Mike Capobianco, said Andrew is shutting out all media until his diving is done. He's squarely focused on winning gold in the 3-meter individual springboard.

"What I would say about Andrew right now is he's sitting peacefully confident," Mike said. "I can see the way he's walking and talking with us, that he feels confident. That in his head he is chasing down an individual medal in the 3-meter."

Darlene added, "I'm so excited."

That excitement is well-earned. When ABC11 last spoke to the Capobiancos three years ago, COVID-19 protocols forced the family to watch Andrew's diving at the Tokyo Olympics from home in Holly Springs. Andrew won a silver medal in synchronized diving in front of a largely empty arena.

"The way I look at it is Andrew is forever going to be an Olympic silver medalist. So he's already gone above and beyond what we ever could have expected of him," said Darlene.

Mike added, "We get to go (to Paris) as a family: my wife and I and both of our boys were able to get off work. And we will all be there to celebrate in this wonderful event."

The New York natives moved to Holly Springs when Andrew was in middle school. The talented pre-teen diver immediately began making his mark.

"He won the state championships twice here in North Carolina," Mike said who can still proudly rattle off Andrew's achievements. And now he feels blessed to go cheer for a new one.

"The biggest blessing in this Olympics is No. 1, Andrew is already an Olympic silver medalist. And now, God has given him this gift that he's blessed him with a second Olympics, which is really crazy. A lot of people don't get to go back."

Mike, Darlene and the rest of their family fly to Paris on Saturday afternoon. Andrew's preliminary competition begins Tuesday.