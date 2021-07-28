21-year-old Holly Springs diver wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Capobianco and his partner Michael Hixon placed just behind China in the men's 3-meter synchronized springboard.
It's Capobianco's first Olympic medal--a dream he's had since he started diving at 11 years old.
The 21-year-old and his family moved from New York to Holly Springs when he was 13. Capobianco is now a student at Indiana University.
Capobianco has one more chance at earning some hardware in Tokyo. He will compete in the 3-meter individual springboard competition next week.
