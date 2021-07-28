21-year-old Holly Springs diver wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10904757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andrew Capobianco from Holly Springs is going for gold in diving. Pandemic restrictions at the games meant Capobianco's mom and dad couldn't make the trip to Japan. So, they're watching anxiously from home.

From Holly Springs to Tokyo • Andrew Capobianco is going for gold at the Summer Games for Team USA Diving 🇺🇸 COVID restrictions at the games are forcing his parents to watch from home in Holly Springs. We’ll talk to them tonight about Andrew’s Olympic dream • AT 11 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/m8uZjOmC7C — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 23, 2021

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs diver Andrew Capobianco won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.Capobianco and his partner Michael Hixon placed just behind China in the men's 3-meter synchronized springboard.It's Capobianco's first Olympic medal--a dream he's had since he started diving at 11 years old.The 21-year-old and his family moved from New York to Holly Springs when he was 13. Capobianco is now a student at Indiana University.Capobianco has one more chance at earning some hardware in Tokyo. He will compete in the 3-meter individual springboard competition next week.