21-year-old Holly Springs diver wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Holly Springs diver wins silver medal in Tokyo

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs diver Andrew Capobianco won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Capobianco and his partner Michael Hixon placed just behind China in the men's 3-meter synchronized springboard.

It's Capobianco's first Olympic medal--a dream he's had since he started diving at 11 years old.

WATCH: ABC11 talked with Capobianco's family ahead of the Summer Games
Andrew Capobianco from Holly Springs is going for gold in diving. Pandemic restrictions at the games meant Capobianco's mom and dad couldn't make the trip to Japan. So, they're watching anxiously from home.



The 21-year-old and his family moved from New York to Holly Springs when he was 13. Capobianco is now a student at Indiana University.

Capobianco has one more chance at earning some hardware in Tokyo. He will compete in the 3-meter individual springboard competition next week.

