Man wanted in North Carolina murder arrested after 18 years on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested after more than a decade on the run.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Omar Gray, who was wanted for 18 years after being indicted for first-degree murder and conspiracy to first-degree murder, was arrested in California.

Authorities said Gray was indicted by a Robeson County Grand Jury on May 15, 2007. A nationwide manhunt was then launched, earning Gray a place on America's Most Wanted and an Interpol Red Notice.

The SBI said Gray was captured in Los Angeles, California using the alias "Timothy Bloxson" after he was arrested on unrelated charges and fingerprinted.

Authorities said a forensic comparison was performed on the fingerprints confirming that "Bloxson" was Omar Gray.

Gray was extradited to North Carolina on Tuesday and is currently in custody.

