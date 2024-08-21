Federal officials to discuss opioid epidemic in Durham County

White House Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta will discuss the topic of overdoses.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Federal officials will discuss the overdose epidemic and its impact in our communities in Durham County.

Dr. Gupta is scheduled to meet face-to-face with people on the front lines battling this challenge including law enforcement, public health, and state and local leaders.

They will discuss the overdose epidemic and its impact to this community.

He will then also get a tour of Durham County's Narcan Vending Machine Project.

The county launched the program last September.

The machines dispense free Narcan, a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids.

