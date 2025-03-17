Conan O'Brien to return as host of the 2026 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony drew an estimated 19.69 million viewers, delivering a five-year high in total viewers and rating among adults ages 18-49.

LOS ANGELES -- Conan O'Brien is returning to the Oscars stage to host the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

"The only reason I'm hosting 'The Oscars' next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," said O'Brien.

Along with O'Brien, Emmy Award-winning live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan return as the show's executive producers for the third consecutive year.

"Conan delivered an unforgettable performance at 'The Oscars,' and we're honored to have him and the producing team back next year," said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. "Conan's unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I'm excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance."

Conan O'Brien gave a hilarious opening monologue at the Oscars.

O'Brien is best known for hosting "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" from 1993 to 2009, stepping in after David Letterman's departure, and "Conan" from 2010 to 2021. Prior to that, he was a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons."

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PT on ABC.