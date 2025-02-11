Outbound lanes closed on S. Saunders Street in Raleigh after pedestrian hit and seriously injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All outbound lanes of South Saunders Street in Raleigh were closed Monday night after a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Raleigh Police told ABC11 that a car struck the person walking and that the driver remained at the scene.

Police said they expected the road to be shut down for at least an hour or two.

Traffic was being diverted onto Carolina Pines Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

An ABC11 crew at the scene is working to get more information.

