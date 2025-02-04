Outlaw Music Festival 2025 Tour will make stops in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Outlaw Music Festival is coming to North Carolina.

The 10th-anniversary tour is the biggest one to date with legends and superstars with the lineup different for each city.

The tour will stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sat., July 26 and Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on Sun., July 27. These are among the 35 stops across 22 states.

The lineup those nights are Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Turnpike Troubadours, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Willow Avalon.

Last year, Nelson missed two Outlaw tour performances in North Carolina because of health issues.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.