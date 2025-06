Neighborhood flooded in Wilson after overnight downpours

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overnight storms brought at least a foot of rain to Wilson, causing flooding in a neighborhood on Starship Lane.

The county was under a Flash Flood Warning Monday morning.

Additional storms are expected Monday across central North Carolina, primarily in the afternoon, with localized flash flooding and road ponding as the main threats. A Flood Watch remains in effect for several counties.