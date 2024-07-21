Wilmington woman to compete in inaugural World Axe & Knife Throwing 'Blade Masters Tournament'

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Wilmington will compete in a national tournament for one of the fastest-growing sports --- axe and knife throwing.

Paige Julian picked up the sport only about a year and a half ago. Since then, she has performed well in hatchet axe and knife throwing and even got a chance to judge a competition.

She said to be competing on ESPN is shocking. But, she wants to take advantage and be a trailblazer for other women in the sport.

"I think this win would mean everything for me, especially being a female. Because in most of the axe throwing (or) knife throwing, it's always men in the final," Julian said. "To be in (that) arena is really exciting, and I get to represent our state and our region."

The World Axe & Knife Throwing 'Blade Masters Tournament' is on August 2 on ESPN.

After that, Julian has her eyes set on the Amateur Axe Throwing Championship in Atlanta this fall.

