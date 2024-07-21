WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wilmington woman to compete in inaugural World Axe & Knife Throwing 'Blade Masters Tournament'

WTVD logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 12:13PM
Wilmington woman to compete in axe and knife throwing championship
Paige Julian picked up the sport about a year and a half ago.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Wilmington will compete in a national tournament for one of the fastest-growing sports --- axe and knife throwing.

Paige Julian picked up the sport only about a year and a half ago. Since then, she has performed well in hatchet axe and knife throwing and even got a chance to judge a competition.

She said to be competing on ESPN is shocking. But, she wants to take advantage and be a trailblazer for other women in the sport.

"I think this win would mean everything for me, especially being a female. Because in most of the axe throwing (or) knife throwing, it's always men in the final," Julian said. "To be in (that) arena is really exciting, and I get to represent our state and our region."

The World Axe & Knife Throwing 'Blade Masters Tournament' is on August 2 on ESPN.

After that, Julian has her eyes set on the Amateur Axe Throwing Championship in Atlanta this fall.

SEE ALSO | Wilmington woman to run 'World's Toughest Foot Race' in Death Valley for the second time

Emily Lyons trains by strategically spending countless hours outside during the hottest portion of the day.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW