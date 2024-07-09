Sunset Beach police find alligator in station parking lot

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police at Sunset Beach had an interesting start to the day when one officer found an alligator was taking up a parking spot.

Sunset Beach Police Department personnel were arriving at the office Monday morning when one officer say a very large object in one of the parking spaces that was actually an eight-foot male alligator.

Officers at Sunset Beach say they are often dispatched to animal control calls but have never been a part of one in their own parking lot.

An officer who is licensed with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission was able to remove the alligator and take it to a nearby pond.

The police department said it served as a reminder for everyone to always be aware of their surroundings.

