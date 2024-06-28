Large alligator blocks road in southeastern North Carolina

BOILING SPRINGS LAKES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-foot alligator caused a traffic problem in Boiling Springs Lakes, North Carolina.

That's a town in Brunswick County, south of Wilmington. At around 1 a.m. police started getting calls from drivers about a large gator in the middle of the road.

Multiple drivers report the gator lunged at their vehicle.

Police called for backup and when firefighters arrived the group worked together to get the gator to move.

The way they got the gator to move was to spray water out of the firetruck. Eventually, the gator decided to walk back to it's habitat.

