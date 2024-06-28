WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Large alligator blocks road in southeastern North Carolina

WTVD logo
Friday, June 28, 2024 8:32PM
Large alligator blocks road in southeastern North Carolina
A 12-foot alligator caused a traffic problem in Boiling Springs Lakes, North Carolina.

BOILING SPRINGS LAKES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-foot alligator caused a traffic problem in Boiling Springs Lakes, North Carolina.

That's a town in Brunswick County, south of Wilmington. At around 1 a.m. police started getting calls from drivers about a large gator in the middle of the road.

Multiple drivers report the gator lunged at their vehicle.

Police called for backup and when firefighters arrived the group worked together to get the gator to move.

The way they got the gator to move was to spray water out of the firetruck. Eventually, the gator decided to walk back to it's habitat.

SEE ALSO | Rip currents, sharks and now an alligator scare along North Carolina beaches

SEE ALSO | Shark bites 14-year-old boy at North Topsail Beach in North Carolina

An ordinary day at the beach quickly turned terrifying for 14-year-olds Blayne Brown and McKinley Gore.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW