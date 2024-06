Rip currents, sharks and now an alligator scare along North Carolina beaches

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rip currents and sharks aren't the only threats on the coast.

An alligator provided a scare at Sunset Beach last week.

The 5-foot gator was hanging out under someone's car outside a restaurant.

Police said officers typically will not remove alligators if they're just in someone's yard or other populated areas but because this gator posed a risk to public safety, the big reptile was relocated.

Alligators are protected under North Carolina state law.