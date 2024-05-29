9-foot alligator hit while trying to cross road in Craven County

According to NC State Wildlife officials, it is currently alligator mating season, possibly explaining why the alligator was wandering around.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- An alligator in Craven County is recovering after it was hit by a car early in the morning on Wednesday.

ABC11 affiliate WCTI said the nine to 10-foot alligator was trying to cross the road along Neuse Boulevard in New Bern when it was hit.

The alligator had minor injuries from the incident and is expected to be relocated.

If you see an alligator in an area that it does not belong you can contact the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.