2 people injured after crashing into bear in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after hitting a bear.

Authorities in Cumberland County responded to a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 62. When officials arrived they found a vehicle with front end damage and the airbags deployed.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities said the black bear was found dead about 500 feet away from the crash.

According to North Carolina Wildlife officials, bear sightings increase at this time of year as bears begin coming out of hibernation.