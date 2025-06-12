Part of I-85 closed in both directions in Granville County due to overturned log truck

The crash also involved five other vehicles near Exit 186.

The crash also involved five other vehicles near Exit 186.

The crash also involved five other vehicles near Exit 186.

The crash also involved five other vehicles near Exit 186.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A log truck that overturned and crashed on I-85 near U.S. 15 has closed a portion of road in Granville County.

Five other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No one was killed and there were no serious injuries due to the crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

North Carolina Department of Transportation are advising drivers to take Exit 186, left on US 15 North, right on Wilton Avenue, right on NC 50 South, right on NC 98 West, right on I-885 North, to I-85 for a detour.

Crews expect to have the road reopened by 1 p.m.