Passenger vehicle pulled from Sampson County creek after crash on US 421

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 9:30PM
Vehicle pulled from creek after Sampson County crash
Emergency workers pulled a vehicle out of Coharie Creek after it veered off US 421 on Tuesday afternoon.

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency workers pulled a passenger vehicle out of Coharie Creek in Sampson County on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into the water about 2:30 p.m. after veering off US Highway 421 north of Clinton.

First responders pulled the vehicle, which appeared to be a minivan or crossover-type car out of the water. The fate of the occupant or occupants was not immediately known.

A dive team from Wayne County was dispatched to help in the effort. An ABC11 crew at the scene is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

