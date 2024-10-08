Passenger vehicle pulled from Sampson County creek after crash on US 421

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency workers pulled a passenger vehicle out of Coharie Creek in Sampson County on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into the water about 2:30 p.m. after veering off US Highway 421 north of Clinton.

First responders pulled the vehicle, which appeared to be a minivan or crossover-type car out of the water. The fate of the occupant or occupants was not immediately known.

A dive team from Wayne County was dispatched to help in the effort. An ABC11 crew at the scene is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

