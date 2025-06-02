Siler City man faces more charges after last month's standoff with deputies

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Siler City man faces more charges following a nine-hour standoff with deputies last month.

Paul Lawrence Rader, 47, was released from the hospital and taken into custody last week. He is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center with no bond and scheduled for a court appearance on June 9.

The new charges against Rader include five counts of felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle and four counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement office.

These charges are in addition to the ones filed after the incident, including two counts of felony attempted first-degree murder; one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; six counts of felony discharge of a weapon into occupied property; and one count of misdemeanor injury to real property.

The incident happened May 21 around 3:30 p.m. when Chatham County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to serve an involuntary commitment order on Lambert Chapel Road.

While deputies were speaking with family members outside the residence, Rader began firing multiple rounds from a trailer on the property. He then fired directly at the deputies, according to the CCSO.

Two deputies returned fire, and one of their shots hit Rader, who was then taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. The standoff ended shortly after midnight.

No one else was reported injured.