Pedestrian hit by car in Fayetteville taken to hospital for serious injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian is recovering this morning after getting hit by a car in Fayetteville.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday night, Fayetteville police and the fire department were called to the intersection of Chloe Drive and Ramsey Street also known as U.S. 401.

Officers say they found a person in the road and their belongings in the street.

The driver of the car that hit the person was still on the scene.

We're told the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not provided an update on their condition.

