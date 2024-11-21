Fort Liberty soldier charged with murder in Indiana

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier stationed at Fort Liberty is accused of killing a man before he joined the Army.

Authorities said they arrested Kenron Laing, 24, at Fort Liberty last week. He was charged with murder in the Nov. 2, 2022, death of a man in Indiana.

Laing, of Crown Point, Indiana, joined the Army after that deadly incident.

The 82nd Airborne said Laing was a private first class with the division and that he had been stationed at the installation since April.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said they believe Laing fatally shot 39-year-old Gildardo Garcia Salina at Salina's home in Owen County, Indiana, southwest of Indianapolis. They said Salina worked for a landscaping company at a hotel Laing frequently visited. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The ISP said they arrested Laing last Thursday at Fort Liberty with the assistance of the Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

He was extradited Tuesday to face charges in Indiana.

The 82nd Airborne said Laing joined the Army in August 2023 as a 92F petroleum supply specialist. He's currently assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team with the 82nd.

The Indiana State Police said detectives are also conducting interviews in Chicago concerning this case. It's unclear what the connection there is. ISP said the case remains under investigation.