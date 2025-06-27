Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person has serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Fayetteville Thursday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Owen Drive near Melrose Road. Authorities said the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided when available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Deal at (910) 584-3692. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org, or through the free "P3 Tips" app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

